CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — West Ashley High School hosted a National Signing Day Ceremony on Wednesday, February 1, where four student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent acknowledging their commitment to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. The student-athletes who signed, plan to play for colleges located both in and out of South Carolina. ―I am proud of the character of each of these signees and know they will represent themselves, their families, their school, and their community well during their college years,‖ said West Ashley High Principal Lee Runyon.

The following student-athletes were recognized during the ceremony:

Baseball

Nick Denton, Toccoa Falls College

Football

Sam Dowd, Newberry College

Dexter Freeman, Newberry College

Boys Soccer

Dalton Mixon, University of South Carolina – Aiken

Among Wednesday’s signees was Dexter Freeman who holds three school records: for the most rushing yards in a game, in a season, and in a career. Having amassed almost 4,000 total yards during his high school career, Freeman is excited to see what the future holds. ―I’ve always wanted to play football in college,‖ said Freeman. ―Ever since I was little it’s been a dream of mine. I want to play professionally too. If it happens great, but if not, that’s okay too. I’ll just be grateful to have a college degree.‖ Another signee, Sam Dowd, plans to attend Newberry College where he will play football. ―It has been a life-long dream,‖ said Dowd. ―I’m looking forward to building more relationships and bonding with my new teammates and learning more about the game.‖ An interesting side note about Dowd, he was signed to play for Newberry College by Coach Todd Knight. Almost 30 years ago, Dowd’s father, David, signed Knight to play for him while serving as an assistant coach at Gardner-Webb University.

West Ashley High Student-Athletes sign on National Signing Day View as list View as gallery Open Gallery When asked what he has learned from playing football, Freeman thought long and hard before stating, ―It has taught me discipline. It makes you think before you do things because you don’t want to let your teammates down.‖ Among those who have worked to instill discipline in Freeman are (L to R) football coaches Bobby Marion, William Wineberg, and David Dowd. Dalton Mixon has signed to play soccer for the University of South Carolina – Aiken where he plans to study Exercise Science. Mixon is the goalie for the West Ashley High Boys Soccer Team. Sam Dowd signed to play football for Newberry College during West Ashley High’s National Signing Day Ceremony. Dowd was also honored at 75 Calhoun Street with 36 other student-athletes from seven other schools within the district. West Ashley High Student-Athletes Sign on National Signing Day Sam Dowd, pictured here with his parents, Sarah and David Dowd, was signed to play for Newberry College by Coach Todd Knight. Almost 30 years ago, Dowd’s father, David, signed Knight to play for him while serving as an assistant coach at Gardner-Webb University. Nick Denton signed on Wednesday to play baseball for Toccoa Falls College in Georgia where he plans to major in Sports Management. Denton has long been a crucial member of the West Ashley High Baseball Team. Dexter Freeman signed to play football for Newberry College where he plans for major in Business with a minor in Sports Management. Freeman is grateful he will continue to play football in college. ―I am also looking forward to meeting new people, to having new opportunities, and to continuing to do what I love,‖ said Freeman.

After the ceremony at the high school, the student-athletes and their parents traveled to 75 Calhoun Street for a district-wide National Signing Day Ceremony where all of the students within Charleston County School District were honored for signing with a college or university. In total, 37 student-athletes from Academic Magnet, Garrett Academy, James Island Charter, Military Magnet Academy, R.B. Stall, West Ashley, and Wando signed to continue their athletic careers on Wednesday.

National Signing Day, typically the first Wednesday of February, is part of the National Letter of Intent Program which is managed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CAA). The National Letter of Intent Program was comprised of only seven conferences and eight independent institutions when it was started back in 1964. Today, the program includes 650 Division I and Division II institutions.

The National Letter of Intent has long been considered a voluntary program in relation to both student-athletes and the different institutions. Neither a prospective student-athlete nor their parent is required to sign a National Letter of Intent; however, if a student-athlete does sign one it is a binding agreement between said student-athlete and the institution with which they signed. Per the rules set by the National Letter of Intent Program, once a student-athlete has signed with a particular institution, recruitment from all others must stop.