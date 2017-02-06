Ways to file your taxes

(WCBD) — Tax season is here and there is some information you need to know before filing those taxes.

Although still somewhat intimidating, the ‘do-it-yourself’ approach to tax returns is still rising.

Now there’s more competition.

H&R Block is now offering free basic tax return help since both Tax Act and Turbotax do.

Turbotax has taken it a step further with live help from a tax expert through a feature they call SmartLook. They all say file now rather than later.

It’ll reduce the chances an ID thief can file and get your refund.

Seventy percent of taxpayers are expected to get a refund this year.

The deadline to file is April 18.