Ways to file your taxes

ShawnCabbagestalk By Published: Updated:
This Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, photo shows a 1040 tax form, in New York. The Internal Revenue Service says to expect a few changes when the nation’s individual income tax filing season opens on Jan. 23. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
This Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, photo shows a 1040 tax form, in New York. The Internal Revenue Service says to expect a few changes when the nation’s individual income tax filing season opens on Jan. 23. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(WCBD) — Tax season is here and there is some information you need to know before filing those taxes.

Although still somewhat intimidating, the ‘do-it-yourself’ approach to tax returns is still rising.

Now there’s more competition.

H&R Block is now offering free basic tax return help since both Tax Act and Turbotax do.

Turbotax has taken it a step further with live help from a tax expert through a feature they call SmartLook. They all say file now rather than later.

It’ll reduce the chances an ID thief can file and get your refund.

Seventy percent of taxpayers are expected to get a refund this year.

The deadline to file is April 18.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s