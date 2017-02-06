Valentine’s Day Giveaway

By Published: Updated:
limricvalentinesdaygiveaway_featuredimage

CONTEST RULES

What better place to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with your loved one in the comfort of your home? Or as some would call it – your love nest!

LimRic Plumbing, Heating & Air wants to make your Valentine’s Day unforgettable by making your love nest more connected than ever. LimRic – your local Nest Pro dealer – is giving away an incredible Nest Pro Smart Home Package, which even includes installation!

Enter online to win the package valued at over $1,000 that includes a suite of products: outdoor camera, indoor camera, wireless thermostat, and the Nest Protect Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm.

News 2 will select and announce the winner on Valentine’s Day!

