Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman back in US

WSPA & AP Published: Updated:
In this photo provided by Eric Martinez, Nazanin Zinouri, front left, and her colleagues from Modjoul, a startup technology firm in Clemson, S.C., pose for a photo after Zinouri arrived at Logan International Airport in Boston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Zinouri, an Iranian engineer who had been blocked from returning to South Carolina by President Donald Trump's travel ban against seven Muslim nations, returned to the U.S. on Sunday. Modjoul founder Martinez, from left, co-worker Jen Thorson and Rick Toller stand by Zinouri. (courtesy of Eric Martinez via AP)
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – An Iranian engineer is returning to the South Carolina city where she works thanks to the opening created when a federal court suspended President Donald Trump’s travel ban against seven Muslim nations.

A spokesman for an Atlanta-based public relations firm said in an email Sunday that Nazanin Zinouri had cleared through a U.S. immigration check in Boston. Rick Toller said Zinouri expected to return home Monday to Clemson, where she works for a startup technology firm.

Toller said Zinouri had spent about 30 hours traveling from the Iranian capital, where she was visiting family since late last month.

Zinouri said last week she was taken off a plane in Dubai days after Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning entry from citizens of Iran and six other nations.

Zinouri, a Clemson University graduate, is expected to arrive at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

