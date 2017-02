BOSTON (AP) – Families have been reuniting at U.S. airports after a federal judge swept aside President Donald Trump’s executive action banning people from Syria, Iraq and five other Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

On Sunday, Trump criticized the judge’s decision, tweeting: “Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!”

