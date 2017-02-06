South Carolina GOP chairman won’t seek 3rd term at helm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party says he will not seek a third term at the helm.

Chairman Matt Moore made the announcement on Saturday.

Moore’s current term ends with the state GOP convention on May 13, and he said he plans to serve the remainder of his term. He was originally elected in June 2013 and re-elected at the 2015 convention, where he captured 83 percent of the vote.

Moore started with the state GOP as executive director in 2011.

In a letter to party members, Moore said with so many changes in state and national politics, he felt now was the time to hand over the chairman’s position to someone new. He said he would remain committed to the party and serve in any way possible.