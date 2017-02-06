Red, White and Blue Collar: High paying jobs and where to find them

Charleston, SC (WCBD)– Over 5 million jobs are available in America today according to the Department of Labor and many of them don’t require a college degree.

These jobs are often referred to as “Blue Collar,” a name derived from the color of uniform worn by trade workers. The career typically requires trade school certification and some amount of physical labor.

In the low country, there are hundreds of them. According to the department of labor, 421 jobs are available in Dorchester, Berkeley, and Charleston counties in the category of “Installation, Maintenance and Repairs.” When it comes to “Construction and Extraction,” that number is 349.

We caught up with workers and educators in 5 different fields to find out what was required and how much money you can make.

The first was commercial diving. It’s a job you may never think of, likely because you never see it in action.

To get involved in the commercial diving, you can enroll in the International Diving Institute at http://www.idicharleston.edu/