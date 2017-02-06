OpenTable reveals top 25 romantic cities, Charleston #7

When you think of romantic destinations you probably think of faraway places such as Paris and Bali. But according to a new ranking one of the most romantic cities in country is right here.

Valentine’s Day is almost a week away and OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, has released their 2017 rankings of the 25 most romantic cities in America.

While food trends change like the seasons, OpenTable’s data showed that consumers have an appetite for romantic dining. The company used diner reviews from their website, how many tables were seated for two, and the percentage of those people that opted to dine our for 2016’s most romantic day of the year.

25 Most Romantic Cities in America for 2017

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma St. Louis, Missouri Savannah, Georgia Memphis, Tennessee Brooklyn, New York Richmond, Virginia Charleston, South Carolina Kansas City, Missouri Austin, Texas Baltimore, Maryland Charlotte, North Carolina Louisville, Kentucky Lahaina, Hawaii Portland, Oregon Scottsdale, Arizona Miami Beach, Florida Dallas, Texas Houston, Texas Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Sand Diego, California Nashville, Tennessee Indianapolis, Indiana Cincinnati, Ohio Chicago, Illinois Atlanta, Georgia