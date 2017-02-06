OpenTable reveals top 25 romantic cities, Charleston #7

When you think of romantic destinations you probably think of faraway places such as Paris and Bali.  But according to a new ranking one of the most romantic cities in country is right here.

Valentine’s Day is almost a week away and OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, has released their 2017 rankings of the 25 most romantic cities in America.

While food trends change like the seasons, OpenTable’s data showed that consumers have an appetite for romantic dining. The company used diner reviews from their website, how many tables were seated for two, and the percentage of those people that opted to dine our for 2016’s most romantic day of the year.

 

25 Most Romantic Cities in America for 2017

  1. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  2. St. Louis, Missouri
  3. Savannah, Georgia
  4. Memphis, Tennessee
  5. Brooklyn, New York
  6. Richmond, Virginia
  7. Charleston, South Carolina
  8. Kansas City, Missouri
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Baltimore, Maryland
  11. Charlotte, North Carolina
  12. Louisville, Kentucky
  13. Lahaina, Hawaii
  14. Portland, Oregon
  15. Scottsdale, Arizona
  16. Miami Beach, Florida
  17. Dallas, Texas
  18. Houston, Texas
  19. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  20. Sand Diego, California
  21. Nashville, Tennessee
  22. Indianapolis, Indiana
  23. Cincinnati, Ohio
  24. Chicago, Illinois
  25. Atlanta, Georgia

