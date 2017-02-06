Mississippi quadruple homicide suspect in custody

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WCBD) — A man suspected in a connection with a quadruple homicide at a Mississippi nightclub was arrested Monday.

Briddell Barber was arrested near Woodlawn Street and Derrick Street in Jackson by U.S. Marshals.

The 27-year-old is accused of shooting to death four people at around 1 a.m. Monday outside of Club 66 nightclub in Yazoo City. We’re told two victims died on the scene and two died while on the way to a local hospital. Their identities have not been released.

Authorities say the men had an argument at the nightclub that then carried over to an apartment complex at West 11th Street.

Barber is also the charged in the March 2016 shooting death of 25-year-old Justin Jamel Porter at Club Teflon.

An investigation is underway to determine what started the argument or if the two victims shot at the apartments were innocent bystanders.