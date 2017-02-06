Message of hate appears in New Mexico Walmart

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – An offensive joke, bordering on a hate crime appeared at an Alamogordo Walmart for families to see. A customer took big letters meant for decorating and turned them into a message of hate.

Ericka Smith saw a one worded message as she was strolling through the aisle of the Walmart Supercenter.

“I went to the crafts section and I was looking at the letters there, and I just noticed that it spelled out the word,” she said.

KRQE News reached out to the Alamogordo Walmart to see what was being done. They told us their lost prevention department is looking into the security footage to see if they can find out who is responsible.

Alamogordo Police said Walmart never informed them of the possible hate crime and they didn’t know about it until we told them.

“We don’t approve of it and we condemn anybody putting out that type of, what I construe as garbage out for people to see,” said Deputy Chief Roger Schoolcraft.

People we spoke with today said they’re just as disgusted by the display of hate.

“I don’t think that’s right at all. Not one bit,” said Clarence Gatan.

“Seems to be a lot of race issues. It’s just sad that our kids have to see that stuff,” said Raul Padilla.

As for Ericka Smith, she said she’s upset things like this still happen and has one message for the person responsible. “There’s a lot of hate in the world right now, and you just don’t need to be spreading that kind of stuff right now, it just needs to be more positive,” she said.

At this time Alamogordo Police are not investigating the case.