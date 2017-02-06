Hospitality job fair now underway in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Looking for a job in the hospitality industry? The College of Charleston is looking for you.

The School of Business’ Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management is joining forces with the Greater Charleston Restaurant Association, the Culinary Institute of Charleston at Trident Technical College and the Charleston Area Hospitality Association to host a hospitality job fair on February 6 in TD Arena.

Opportunities include part-time, full-time, contract or seasonal employment; management-in-training and supervisory positions; internships/externships, and volunteer work.

Job seekers are asked to come from 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Employers are asked to come from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.