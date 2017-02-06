(WSPA)- February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Here in the Upstate, counselors are working to educate young adults to stop the cycle of violence.

A recent survey from the National Resource Center for Domestic Violence found that 1.5 million teenagers are in an abusive relationship each year. These victims include middle school students, which means some of the victims are as young as 11 years old.

Counselors with Safe Homes work with school systems across the Upstate to talk with students about the domestic violence cycle. Advocates say kids and teens approach relationships based on how they’ve seen other people act, and many victims don’t ask for help because they think abuse in a relationship is normal.

Counselors with Safe Homes say the violence will start as verbal abuse, and escalate into physical abuse over time. The staff works with teachers across the Upstate to educate them on the warning signs of domestic violence, so they can intervene before the problem gets worse.

When it comes to talking with the teens, the counselors stress to them that abusive behavior should not be accepted, and abuse can happen to anyone.