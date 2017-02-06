Enrollment for Berkeley County’s first public charter school now open

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County’s first public charter school will begin open enrollment Monday, February 6. It is scheduled to end on March 15.

Mevers Berkeley School of Excellence will be accepting applications for grades K-6 for the 2017-18 school year.

We’re told if the number of applications exceeds the number of seats available for any grade level, a system generated, random lottery will take place to determine who will be offered the seat.

All applications submitted within the Open Enrollment period will have an equal opportunity for admission, regardless of whether they are submitted on the first day or the last day of Open Enrollment, according to the school.

