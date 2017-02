CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A portion of St. Philip Street will be closed to traffic starting Monday, February 6.

Charleston Water System is closing one block of St. Philip Street, between Spring and Cannon Streets, in order to perform waterline work.

Crews will close the block on February 6-8 between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Detour signs will be in place. Travelers are urged to use caution near the construction zone.