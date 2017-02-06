Criminals opening unlocked vehicles in Jedburg and stealing what they find

There is another string of criminals stealing stuff from vehicles. This time it happened in the Jedburg community of Berkeley County.

Michael Yelo has lived in the Felder Creek neighborhood for 3 years. “The community’s great. It’s great. There’s no problems other than that.”

“That” problem is this, last week, several people walked around, stealing stuff from cars at night. You can see the suspects in security video at one home as they walked up to break into cars. “Well actually they weren’t broken into. People left the doors open and people opened the doors and rifled through the cars and got guns, GPSs, purses, whatever they left them there.”

6 victims have reported items stolen including one gun. Michael says this is not the first time. “It happened years ago, a couple of years ago and they did the same thing. They put a sign out in front of the development that says, ‘lock your car, remove your valuables.’ If people don’t listen, people lose their valuables.”

Sheriff Dwayne Lewis agrees, it could be prevented by just locking your car door. He says with all of these types of crimes they have seen in the county recently, none of the doors were locked. “It’s frustrating because it could be prevented. These type of crimes could be prevented. And you know it’s hard when you’ve got someone on foot in the neighborhood in the middle of the night and the deputies are patrolling, and of course they may see the deputies before the deputy sees them. But still, if the doors are locked, they’ll go somewhere else.”

If you have any information about the criminals, call crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

