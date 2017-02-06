Cooper River drowning victim remembered

BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCBD) – The man who drowned after a weekend boating accident is being remembered for the life he was building.

21-year-old Hunter Morris was found in the Cooper River Sunday after a brief search that started when his boat overturned while he and his girlfriend were on it. Morris’ girlfriend is still in the hospital according to friends.

Gage Gowder had been friends with Morris since their time together at Cane Bay High School. Gowder says Morris was going to close on a house in March. “I know it’s going to be hard for her when she comes out of it and realizes exactly what’s going on,” said Gowder, “I hope she knows we’re here to definitely support her any way we can.”

Morris had been working as a lineman for Berkeley County Electric Co-Op. “Quiet, yet the leader type,” said Jim Mussoni, Morris’ instructor at Trident Tech.

“I saw (them) getting married, having a family, just doing life,” said Gowder, “it’s just shame that somebody I grew up with like that is not going to do that now.”

It is unknown if Morris was wearing a life vest at the time of the incident, but his friends affirm he was a responsible boater.