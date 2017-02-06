Continental announces tire recall affecting 325 tires in US

FORT MILL, S.C. (WCBD) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is issuing a voluntary recall involving approximately 325 light truck Continental tires. The tires involved in the recall are General Grabber 33×12.50R18 LT118Q produced in May 2015 and sold as a replacement.

We’re told the tires may experience localized tread wear, excessive vibration, noise and bulging in the tread area.

If you continue to use it, the tire could experience a tread separation, which could result in loss of vehicle control.

The tires can be identified by the Department of Transportation (DOT) codes A3CB 1YC 1815 and A3CB 1YC 1915. Only the production DOT weeks 1815 and 1915 are affected.

There are no reports of accidents or injuries.

Need more information? Visit Continental’s Web site at http://continentaltire.custhelp.com.