Blink 182 extends summer tour to Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Blink 182 announced new dates for their tour this summer to include Charleston, SC. The trio topped the charts with their number one album, ‘California’, and headlined their tour in the states in 2016.

The band went on to say, “We’re all very excited to continue touring. After spending all summer our on the road, we came home to finish the deluxe edition of California, and now we’re ready to get back out there. . . It’s going to be a fun 2017!”

They will play at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 26th with special guests The Nake & Famous and Wavves. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, February 11th at 10 AM on Ticketmaster, Live Nation, the Coliseum box office, or by phone 800-745-3000.