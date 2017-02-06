Berkeley County to Hold Hurricane Matthew review public meeting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Government will hold a public meeting on Monday – February 6, 2017 – to study the preparations before, actions during, and responses after Hurricane Matthew by the county and its emergency partners. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Berkeley County Administrative Building, located at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

“Berkeley County showed real strength during Hurricane Matthew,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler. “Our employees, emergency personnel and emergency partners worked long hours before, during and after the event. While we are pleased with the effort put forth during Hurricane Matthew and most grateful that no lives were lost in Berkeley County during the storm, we always want to determine how we can be better prepared for the next disaster. That is why we established a Berkeley County Hurricane Matthew Commission.”

Peagler serves as Co-Chairman of the commission, along with Councilman Josh Whitley. Also serving on the commission are Sheriff Duane Lewis; County Councilmen Ken Gunn, Tommy Newell, Caldwell Pinckney and Jack Schurlknight; and former Councilman Phillip Farley.

Scheduled presentations at Monday’s commission include those by county government staff, the South Carolina Department of Transportation, representatives from the power utilities that service Berkeley County, the Berkeley County School District and the American Red Cross.