38 people arrested, 40 pounds marijuana seized during enforcement sweeps

BERKELEY, SC (WCBD) -38 people have been arrested and 40 pounds of marijuana were seized during sweeps conducted by authorities in Berkeley County last week.

Members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville Police Department, SC Probation & Parole, DNR Law Enforcement, SLED, SC Highway Patrol and the SC State Constables conducted enforcement sweeps in the Cane Bay & Clements Ferry areas of Berkeley County.

Teams were established and they went to locate wanted subjects as well as conduct enforcement and regulatory checks, where needed. A total of 38 arrests were made over the two days, with a stolen firearm and over 40 pounds of marijuana seized.