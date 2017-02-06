38 people arrested, 40 pounds marijuana seized during enforcement sweeps

BERKELEY, SC (WCBD) -38 people have been arrested and 40 pounds of marijuana were seized during sweeps conducted by authorities in Berkeley County last week.
Members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville Police Department, SC Probation & Parole, DNR Law Enforcement, SLED, SC Highway Patrol and the SC State Constables conducted enforcement sweeps in the Cane Bay & Clements Ferry areas of Berkeley County.
Teams were established and they went to locate wanted subjects as well as conduct enforcement and regulatory checks, where needed. A total of 38 arrests were made over the two days, with a stolen firearm and over 40 pounds of marijuana seized.
Sheriff Lewis stated, “This was a team effort and we are very appreciative of our partners coming out to help work with us around the county. We will continue to work hard to help keep the great citizens of Berkeley County safe.”
Arrested as a result of these efforts were:
Black, Joseph- Schedule II Narcotics
Bossio, Matthew-Fail to Stop for Blue Light & SMP
Bucher, Michelle Anne-Possession of Methamphetamine
Camarillo, Jose Lazo-Fail to Stop for Blue Light & Reckless Driving
Fleck, Billie Jean-PWID Methamphetamine
Lary, Kendall-Possession of Stolen M/V
Levy, Gerod-Trafficking Marijuana
Varner, Robert-Trafficking Methamphetamine
———
Warrants Sweep / Cane Bay
—
Thursday, February 02, 2016
—
9 Warrants Served
3 Bench Warrants/ GS Bench Warrants
3 Family Court Warrants
3 Active Warrants
TOTAL: 9 Warrant Arrest
—
5 Drug Offenses
1 Simple Possession of Marijuana
1 Simple Possession of Marijuana & Schedule II Narcotic
1 Trafficking Marijuana
1 Trafficking Methamphetamine
1 Possession of Methamphetamine
TOTAL: 5 Drug Arrest
—
3 Traffic Offenses
1 Open Container
1 DUS
1 Fail to Stop for Blue Light & Reckless Driving
TOTAL: 3 Traffic Arrest
—
1 Agency Assist
Total: 1 Agency Assist Arrest
Grand Total: 18 Arrest
———————
Warrants Sweep / Clements Ferry Road
Friday, February 03, 2017
—
8 Warrants Served
4 Bench Warrants/GS Bench Warrants
3 Family Court Warrants
1 Active Warrant
TOTAL: 7 Warrant Arrest (1 defendant had two warrants)
—
9 Drug Charges
7 Simple Possession of Marijuana
1 Simple Possession of Marijuana & Fail Stop for Blue Light
1 PWID Methamphetamine
TOTAL: 9 Drug Arrest
—
3 Miscellaneous Charges
1 Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
1 Open Container
1 Disorderly Conduct
TOTAL: 3 Miscellaneous Arrest
—
1 Agency Assist
Total: 1 Agency Assist Arrest
Grand Total: 20 Arrest
An additional 10 subjects have turned themselves on Monday as a result of the warrant sweep.