21-year-old killed following boating accident in Berkeley County

Hunter Morris
Hunter Morris

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the person killed following a boating accident in Berkeley County.

According to Coroner Bill Salisbury, the victim is Hunter Morris, 21, of Goose Creek. His death has been ruled accidental.

Authorities say on Sunday, February 5, at 2:30 p.m., the Berkeley County Rescue Squad responded to the Cooper River, near Pimlico, in response to a boating accident.

We’re told a fisherman pulled a female out of the water. Medics transported her to a local hospital.

After finding out the boat’s driver, Hunter Morris was missing, a search was conducted using boats, aircraft, and divers to locate him.

Morris’ body was found at 5:45 pm.

