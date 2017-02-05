The Big Game Tailgate: Atlanta Peach Cobbler versus New England Clam Chowder

The Big Game is just moments away!

The big question on everyone’s minds: who will win the Big Game!

Well, in the kitchen, the question is which will be the bigger hit: New England Clam Chowder or sweet Atlanta Peach cobbler?

Take a look at this video, complete with recipes for both the chowder and peach cobbler!

