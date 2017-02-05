Super Bowl parties across Lowcountry

If you are looking for some Super Bowl parties in the Lowcountry on Sunday, there are multiple events to choose from.

The “Biggest Super Bowl Party on Daniel Island” will be at the Daniel Island Grill (259 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, SC) starting at 5 PM. They will have discounted drinks and appetizers plus drawings for prizes like grills and gift cards. They will also have a “Hot Hot Hot” wing eating contest.

Downtown, Le Farfalle Italian restaurant (15 Beaufain Street, Charleston, SC) is teaming up with the chefs from Short Grain food truck for what they call a “casual and ridiculously delicious” Super Bowl party. Snacks will include wings, nachos, waffle fries, and a whole hog bar-b-Que. They say they will have TVs at the bar, a projector in the dining room and even a ping pong table. It all kicks off at 5:30 PM.

And maybe you want to burn some calories before digging into your Super Bowl bar-b-Que. You can check out Wild Blue Ropes on Super Bowl Sunday at a discount. The outdoor adventure park is open from 10 AM to 6 PM Sunday and if you wear your favorite team’s jersey, you can climb for $30/person. There are various difficulty levels and kids as young as four can participate.

On Kiawah Island, FortyEight wine bar is holding a Super Bowl party starting at 6 PM. They will have all-you-can-eat game day food for $20 and no reservation is necessary.