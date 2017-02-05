Sticky Fingers cooks up Super Bowl food

Sticky Fingers was in the News 2 studio Sunday morning with some tips on having the most popular Super Bowl food at your party. They say anything you can eat with your hands is always a hit, so guests can socialize and watch the game without the burden of a plate and fork. They say chips and dip, wings, ribs, and sliders are the way to go. If you are making your own meat, Sticky Fingers owner Robert Patterson recommends cooking it on a low heat for a longer amount of time to get the maximum flavor. If you don’t want to cook it yourself, Sticky Fingers is ready to help. They are giving away a free bottle of sauce with any order of 20 wings on Super Bowl Sunday.

Advertisement