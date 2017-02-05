Power struggle: neighbors protest utility pole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Some Eastside residents are protesting a drafted utility pole. The pole is planned to be placed on Monday near the corner of Amherst St. and America St.

“They say the pole is going to be put up on Monday, I say I am going to cut it down Monday night. It shouldn’t be there,” says Eastside Community Development Chairmen Joseph Watson.

People in the neighborhood say they were not warned about the poles construction and have not been included in the discussion.

“Everyone just went up and arms when they found out we hadn’t been consulted about the pole,

SCE&G says the pole is necessary to serve power to a historic home that has been relocated to the corner of Drake St. and Amherst St.

Dawn Mears, the homeowner of the home next to the proposed pole has asked SCE&G to hold a 30 day review to look at other options.

The City of Charleston says the ultimate decision about the poles location is in the hands of SCE&G but they said they asked the company to review other options.

SCE&G says, they have discussed options but they were not able to determine an alternate solution.