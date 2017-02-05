Potential drowning in Berkeley County

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD)- Multiple agencies are responding to a possible drowning drowning in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County Rescue squad said the incident happened at 2:30 p.m. at the Pimlico Boat Landing.

Authorities say a boat overturned and that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources, and Pimlico Rural are assisting in the search.

We will bring you more information as this story develops.

