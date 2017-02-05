Lowcountry group files federal class action lawsuit over Piggly Wiggly stock

CHARLESTON, SC — A federal class action lawsuit may go to court in Charleston County.

The lawsuit filed in February 2016 claims several counts of breach of fiduciary duty against an employee stock plan for Piggly Wiggly Carolina company Inc. and Greenbax Enterprises Inc. The defendants also include the plan’s trustees.

The complaint alleges that more than a thousand people who invested in the stock plan lost investments due to the company’s wrong doings since 2007.

