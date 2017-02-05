Clements Arms Apartment Fire

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, Firefighters from North Charleston and Charleston Fire Departments responded to reports of a structure fire North Charleston this morning just after 8:30 at the Clement’s Arms Apartments in the 1800 block of Clements Ave. Neighbors reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the front of an apartment on the ground floor of a two story apartment building. First arriving firefighters confirmed the residents’ reports. They quickly attacked the blaze, containing it in the first 10 minutes after arrival. All residents escaped unharmed and there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

