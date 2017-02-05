American Red Cross Assisting Family in Mt. Pleasant after Home Fire

CHARLESTON, S.C., FEBRUARY 5, 2017- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Lorenzo St in Mt. Pleasant, was damaged by a fire this morning. Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is helping one adult by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

With the holidays over winter is still around as we enter in to the coldest months, so do deaths from fires related to space heaters. Space heaters need their space, three feet away from anything that can burn, furniture, bedding carpets, rugs, and curtains. Remember to keep curious children and pets away so that they do not get burned either. Keep space heaters away from what they should be kept away from by placing them on hard level nonflammable surfaces such as ceramic tiled floors. Never leave a space heater unattended. Make sure it is off and unplugged whenever an adult leaves the room or goes to sleep. Never use an extension cord with a space heater, make sure you directly into a wall outlet. Always inspect the power cord before each use, if it is worn, broken or loose have the appliance professionally repaired or replace it.

