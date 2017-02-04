TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures announced for Clements Ferry Road

Clements Ferry Road, SC (WCBD)- PCL Civil Constructors has announced a temporary closure of Clements Ferry Road for the installation of a new drainage pipe.

The closure will happen from SC 41 to Reflectance Road.

The closures will happen on Monday, February 6th and Tuesday, February 7th from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During these hours, drivers will be detoured and are asked to pay special care to signs and workers.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call Santiago Zuleta with PCL at 813-376-6305 or Daniel Burton with SCDOT at 843-972-6200.

