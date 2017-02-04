Smoke billows from house fire in Caromi

Caromi, SC (WCBD)- Authorities are currently working a house fire in Caromi.

Officials tell us that the fire happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block area of Bowdin Court in College Park.

City of Goose Creek Fire, C&B Volunteer Fire, Caromi Fire, and Pine Ridge Fire responded to the blaze.

No injuries have been reported and authorities believe the fire began in the fireplace area of the home.

Officials are still investigating the scene.

Thank you to Susan Gaddy for providing this awesome video!

