Red Cross Assists Charleston Families Following Seven Unit Apartment Fire

CHARLESTON, SC, February 4, 2017 – American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers assisted eight adults and one child Friday night just before midnight, whose apartment residences, located on Ashley River Road, Charleston, had sustained damage by fire. The St. Andrews Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross provided the victims with assistance to meet their immediate needs for temporary lodging and replacement of food and clothing, as well as comfort kits, containing personal hygiene items, and referrals to partner organizations to help with their long-term recovery.

In South Carolina, the American Red Cross, on average, responds to a disaster every four hours. Last year, the Palmetto South Carolina Region assisted over 6,500 individuals, including about 2000 children, affected by disasters, the majority of those being home fires.

To help people who have been affected by home fires, call 843-764-2323 or visit www.RedCross.org/lowcountrysc.