Charleston woman plans premiere parties with ESPN

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sunday’s Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will become the most-watched television event of 2017.

Right next to the champagne celebration inside the winning locker room, the parties surrounding the event are have a similar atmosphere and vibe, all thanks to Doreen Sullivan, owner and CEO of Post No Bills.

The Creative Agency specializes in entertainment, marketing, merchandizing and promoting, doing all of their business on Rutledge Avenue right next door to one of Bill Murray’s favorite spots, Rutledge Cab Co.

If you have an idea, Sullivan’s team can bring it to life. But right now, they are the life of the [planning] party.

It’s Sullivan’s fifth year working in conjunction with ESPN and planning premiere events around the big game. This year, she says that she and her team brought some lowcountry flavor to the party.

