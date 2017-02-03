Dorchester County, SC—If you are dreading paying a large tax bill before April 15th, then keep reading! Right now, Dorchester County is accepting applications for a program that would allow you to work off some of your taxes.

The Senior Citizen Tax Work-Off Program (SCTWOP) gives senior citizens the opportunity to trade their time and needed skills for government services in exchange for compensation equal to their County property tax obligations.

You must meet these requirements to apply:

60 years old or older

Own property (in your name) in Dorchester County

Live at the property in Dorchester County

For those who are accepted, it is this simple. You pay off your property tax, work part-time for the county and afterwards, they cut you a reimbursement check for a portion of your tax bill. Senior citizens that participate in the SCTWOP are reimbursed for the following portions of their County property tax bill—County Operating, County Debt and Capital Improvements.

The county places those who are accepted in various departments throughout the County. You will be placed in an area that is specific to your skill set. On the application there is a place for you to check which tasks pertain to your specific set of skills or likes.

What you need to apply:

A copy of your Property Tax Bill

Driver’s License or other form of photo ID as proof of residency (The address on your ID must be the same as the address for which you are applying)

The deadline to apply is Friday February 17th.

There are a limited number of spots and the county selects on a first-come-first-serve basis so apply as soon as possible! Applications must be returned to the Dorchester County Finance Department no later than, February 17, 2017 to be eligible.

Where you can apply:

Online on the Dorchester County website (CLICK HERE)

The Finance office on the second floor of the Kenneth F. Waggoner Building (201 Johnston Street, St. George)

Dorchester County Council Office in the Human Services Building (500 North Main Street, Summerville)