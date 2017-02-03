Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary strives to create life long learners through arts-infused, technology-based experiences



Infusing the arts within daily lessons is something Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary School does well. The school allows students to not only discover their talents, but also discover how those talents can help them excel in the classroom. We’re in Dorchester county for our Cool School of the week.

Voice, musical instruments, drama, dance, you name it, Windsor Hill Arts Infused School has it to offer Students. The Palmetto Gold and Silver award wining school has 940 students in pre-k through 5th grade. Principal Robert Neuner says, “We’re really proud of our school. The school’s shining light is our art infusion program, that really is what defines us. Arts infusion is basically where we have arts classes and arts teachers that work long aside of grade level teachers to teach math, science, reading, and social studies. We probably have more fine arts and health and wellness teachers than most schools.”

Elise Stuck is a visual arts teacher, but she’s helping students with science. They’re working on a constellation project using string art. “I join up with a homeroom teacher who maybe students are struggling with a specific standard,” says Stuck. “I find a way for the creative process to be infused into whether its math, English , or science, so that way the students can look at that standard from a new point of view, and its more hands on and they’re learning through the creation aspect, ” says Stuck.

Windsor Hill began arts infusion ten years ago. Fourth-grade student Maurice Pope says, “In third grade, I was struggling with my multiplication, but when I infused it with fun thing,. not like I’m saying learning is not fun, but fun things, it used my whole brain like my fourth grade teacher says and it makes you learn more, and sink it in more.” Assistant principal Katie Barker says, “Our scores have gone up over the years. The last time we were rated by the State Department we were an Excellent school. That wasn’t the case before infusion, so we have seen significant academic and social improvement through arts infusion.”

Windsor Hill also has a brain room for Action Based Learning. Fifth-grade student Emma Bruggeman says, “It gives us more time to practice everything. It makes learning more fun so we can understand it more.”

Windsor Hill has a long list of academic and arts awards. The Palmetto Gold and Silver award wining school received an Excellent state report card rating three years in a row.

Coming up Friday on News 2 Today, we’ll present Windsor Hill with our Cool School award.

