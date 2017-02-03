Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award

omitchell small By Published:
wh-3

News 2 presents Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary with our Cool School award.

Windsor Hill Arts Infused Elementary School in North Charleston is our Cool School of the week.  All week we’ve told you about all the cool things taking place at Windsor Hill.

The Dorchester District Two arts focused choice school helps students to not only discover their talents, but also discover how those talents can help them excel in the classroom.
The Palmetto Gold and Silver award wining school received an Excellent state report card rating three years in a row.

Action Based Learning in classrooms is also big at Windsor Hill.  Students also have access to the Brain Room,  filled with Action Based Learning equipment to keep students on the move while they learn.

Congratulations Windsor Hill!

