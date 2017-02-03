Seniors can work-off taxes in Dorchester County

Dorchester County is accepting applications for the Senior Citizens Tax Work-Off Program (SCTWOP) through February 17, 2017.

The Senior Citizen Tax Work-Off Program permits senior citizens the opportunity to trade valuable time and needed skills for government services in exchange for compensation equal to their County property tax obligations.

Citizens over the age of 60, who own property (in their name) in Dorchester County and reside at that property, are eligible to apply.

Senior citizens that participate in the SCTWOP are compensated for the sum equal to the portion on the property tax bill designated for County Operating, County Debt and Capital Improvements.

Participants will be placed in various departments throughout the County and will receive a check after they complete the requisite number of hours calculated.

Applications must be returned to the Dorchester County Finance Department no later than, February 17, 2017 to be eligible.

Applicants should include a copy of their Property Tax Bill and Driver’s License or other form of photo identification as proof of residency.

Applications are available on the Dorchester County website, in the Finance office on the second floor of the Kenneth F. Waggoner Building located at 201 Johnston Street in St. George and the Dorchester County Council Office in the Human Services Building located at 500 North Main Street (Cedar Street entrance) in Summerville.