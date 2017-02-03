Second full day of searching for missing Santee Cooper security officer

Today is the second full day of searching for the missing security officer at Santee Cooper.

Lt. Michael Curry went missing Wednesday afternoon at the Jefferies Hydrostation on Lake Moultrie.

At this point, most of the property, and even the waters around the plant have been searched extensively.

Susan Welch is a Santee Cooper employee who has been searching for two days. “Yesterday we were on the Tail Race side in a boat all day, and today we were asked to do a foot search.”

They searched the woods on the Jefferies station property. They even hopped up on train cars to check inside. “We’re checking everything. We’re trying to leave no stone unturned… it’s very muddy. We have a lot of ditches, a lot of ponds. A lot of heavy debris we are going through. The woods are heavy.”

Susan Welch usually works in Property Management for Santee Cooper, but she volunteered to help find Michael Curry. “For me, Santee Cooper is one big family. So any time that any of us need help everybody wants to help.”

After Hurricane Matthew last year, she had a chance to spend time with Curry. “I stood at the gate with Michael for several days. He is a very nice gentleman.”

In addition to Santee Cooper employees, Berkeley County Rescue Squad, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the the Department of Natural Resources and the SLED dive team were out searching. Also today, dive teams were able to search down inside the lock at tail race Canal.

Welch says, “I hope we find him quick for the family. The family is in our thoughts and prayers.”

We spoke with Chief Bill Salisbury of the Berkeley County Rescue Squad. He said me that while the search may eventually be scaled back at some point, they will not quit looking for Curry until he is found. He said they may look at scaling back some after today or tomorrow.

