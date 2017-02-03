SC natural gas pipeline approved by regulatory commission

UPSTATE (WSPA) – The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved the building of the Dominion Carolina natural gas pipeline in the Upstate.

The pipeline will be about 55 miles long and will run through Spartanburg, Laurens, Newberry, and Greenwood Counties.

The energy company fought against claims that the pipeline poses a danger to the environment.

Upstate Forever says the pipeline comes in close proximity to 73 bodies of water and crosses through six counties.

But Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission says the proposed 53-mile natural gas pipeline was the subject of a federal study and the results of that study showed otherwise.

“Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued an environmental assessment and they indicated this project has no significant environmental impact,” said Kristen Beckham, a spokeswoman for Dominion.

Dominion says the $120 million pipeline would help strengthen South Carolina’s economy.

You can view the full order approving the pipeline by clicking here.