Orangeburg man sought in multiple burglaries

ORANGEBURG,SC (WCBD) – An Orangeburg man, Tykeil Huggins, is being sought as an accomplice to two burglaries happening last month.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators obtained several warrants against 20-year-old Huggins.

Huggins is facing charges including: Grand larceny, Criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary, and malicious injury to personal property.

Huggins’ is believed to have been at a Forest Drive residence on January 18th when he and two others broke into a home. Huggins’ codefendants, Antonio Summers and Raekwon Maple, also 20, were taken into custody last week and charged with two counts each of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, malicious injury to personal property and possession of a stolen vehicle.

These charges extending from the Forest Drive burglary where Huggins is believed to be an accomplice in addition to a later break-in on Slaughter Drive where a concerned citizen called law enforcement after watching two subjects enter a home in the Creekmore subdivision.

Huggins is not charged in the Slaughter Drive burglary, when the other suspects were apprehended in this incident Maples was taken into custody after being tracked by a OCSO K9 unit and Summers was held at gunpoint by a concerned citizen until deputies arrived.

If anyone has any information on Huggins’ location they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC