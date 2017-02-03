One person injured in Ladson shooting

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Ladson.

On Thursday, February 2, just before 10 p.m., deputies responded to 9919 Hwy 78, Lot 165, Pinewood Mobile Home, to investigate the shooting.

According to spokesman Major Eric Watson, a guy with a gun came up to the home and ran into the homeowner — who was standing on the outside of the home. The pair started fighting and someone who lives in the home was shot after coming to the door.

Medics transported the victim to Trident Hospital where at last check, the victim was listed in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. The motive for the shooting is not known. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111 or call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.