North Charleston Police responded to shooting on Gaynor Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- North Charleston police responded to a shooting just before 4 p.m. located in the 4800 block of Gaynor Avenue and Morningside.

When police arrived they saw a 15-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound near the groin area. The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment.

Officers were told that an unknown subject(s) in a blue Honda yelled at the victim and shots were fired. The vehicle was seen leaving the area.

