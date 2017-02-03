North Charleston Police responded to shooting on Gaynor Avenue

By Published: Updated:
WCBD-Shooting gun bullets

NORTH CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)-  North Charleston police responded to a shooting just before 4 p.m. located in the 4800 block of Gaynor Avenue and Morningside.

When police arrived they saw a 15-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound near the groin area.  The victim was transported to MUSC for treatment.

Officers were told that an unknown subject(s) in a blue Honda yelled at the victim and shots were fired. The vehicle was seen leaving the area.

We will continue to update you on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s