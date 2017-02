DENVER (AP) – Investigators say that there were concerns in December about a man suspected of killing a transit officer in downtown Denver.

Members of mosques in Texas and Colorado grew alarmed by newcomer Joshua Cummings’ hard-line comments, and they told authorities about the Muslim convert.

Investigators even interviewed Cummings in December.

Authorities say on Tuesday evening, Cummings walked up to a transit guard and shot him point blank as the guard was helping two commuters.