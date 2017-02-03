Matthew McConaughey: Time to embrace fact Trump is president

Matthew McConaughey says it’s time for Hollywood to “embrace and shake hands” with the fact that Donald Trump is president.

The Oscar winner tells the BBC that Trump’s rise to power is “as divisive of an inauguration” as there has ever been. When asked by interviewer Andrew Marr if Hollywood’s elite should give Trump a break, McConaughey replied, “They don’t have a choice now, he’s our president.”

McConaughey is promoting his new film, “Gold,” in which he plays a businessman who discovers the precious metal in the jungles of Indonesia.

