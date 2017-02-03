Lowcountry family left heartbroken after adoption agency closes abruptly

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– Independent Adoption Center closed its doors abruptly on Tuesday after 34 years.

Clients were notified via email. It stated the company could no longer adapt to the changing climate of adoptions.

The email says issues such as societal changes and limited potential birth parents led them to file for bankruptcy. It says, “we have come to the conclusion that immediate closure is our only option.”

The company had offices across the country and facilitated more than 4,000 adoptions.

Hundreds of families, including one in Mount Pleasant, now want answers.

Christopher Lacey and his husband have been working with Independent Adoption Center for the past seven months. They have spent nearly $20,000 with the agency. They tell News 2 they are worried they will not get the money back.

“It is not about the money it is about growing our family but we decided that we were going to spend a lot of money with this agency to guide us through this process and now the process is broken,” said Chris Lacey.

The couple and others like them will most likely have to start the process from square one.

“We feel deceived entirely because we put out trust in this group of people,” said Lacey. “Now it is starting all over, everything we did up until this point with very few exceptions doesn’t count,” he added.