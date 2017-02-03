Horry County police investigate shooting death of 3-year-old

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are investigating the death of a toddler after the child died from a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home in the Arrowhead community of Horry County after a “panicked person” called 911 around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to Cpl. Kenneth Marcus. A second call also came in and identified the location as a home on Afton Court, reveals Marcus.

On Thursday afternoon, Marcus confirmed there was a shooting investigation underway and officers were aware that one victim was taken to an area hospital. The Horry County Coroner’s Office reports the victims is 3-year-old Brooks Steen. Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler says Steen died from trauma due to a single gunshot.

The death is under investigation and appears to be accidental at this time, Fowler confirms.