Having control over your online identity

We like to think we have control over our online identities but, there are sites that allow just about anyone to have access to your personal information. All you have to know is a name.

Some of the websites are free while others charge a small free. Making a profit off of information that’s public record or you may have provided voluntarily.

“Sharing info on social media accounts and through signing up for services any time you share information, it’s possible that could be a public facing piece of information,” Suzanne Kantra with Techlicious said.

There’s usually a way to opt-out. For some sites, a simple online form.

“Sometimes it’s more complicated. They’ll ask you for proof of identity, for instance, a state issued driver’s license,” according to Kantra.

But services like “Delete me” will do it for you. The services will remove your personal info from many of these largest data broker websites. It’s $129 per year.

It might give peace of mind but “It’s pretty much impossible to become invisible these days,” Will Simonds of Abine said.

“You would pretty much have to be living under a rock not to have any details out there whatsoever,” according to Suzanne Kantra.

Even then, the address of that rock, might still wind up being listed.

Some information found on these sites such as mother’s maiden name could make you more vulnerable to identity theft.

There are also cases this information could impact personal safety like victims of domestic violence, for example.

