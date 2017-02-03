Free teen defensive driving program comes to Lowcountry in honor of Tripp Rabon

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The non-profit teen defensive driving program B.R.A.K.E.S., Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe, is coming to Joint Base Charleston Weapons Stations Visitors Center this weekend, February 4-5, in honor of Tripp Rabon who was killed in tragic car crash on SR 64.

B.R.A.K.E.S. was created by Top Fuel Drag Racer Doug Herbert who was at the height of his career when his two young sons died in a tragic car crash as a result of distracted driving. Doug went through the worst imaginable experience for a parent and channeled it into creating a program dedicated to ending the #1 cause of teen deaths in America: car crashes.

Doug and instructors will provide teens and their parents a free hands-on defensive driving program using Kia provided vehicles. The program heavily focuses on the dangers of impaired driving, which includes: drowsy, drunk, buzzed, distracted and high driving. Alongside that, they also provide courses for skid control, panic braking, and crash avoidance. The program is a huge success, they have trained over 22,000 kids and a UNC study shows that the program reduces crashes in graduates by over 60%.