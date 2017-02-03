Suspects flee the scene in reported armed robbery at McClellanville Dollar General store

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD)- Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to reports of an armed robbery happening at the Dollar General store on highway 17 in McClellanville , the call coming in at 9:50 p.m.

According to initial reports two armed men wearing masks entered the store and demanded money, The suspects were able to flee the scene with an undetermined amount money. There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatched at 843-743-7200