Fire at James Island home contained to garage

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews contained a James Island fire to a garage, according to a Battalion Chief.

The James Island Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Oakcrest Drive at 4:11 a.m. on Friday, Feburary 3.

We’ve learned that the fire was put on in five minutes. No injuries were reported.

News 2’s Colby Thelen spoke with a man renting the home. He said that his stepson woke him up after smelling the smoke.

The man says he doesn’t know what caused it.

Meanwhile, fire officials are working to determine what caused the blaze.

